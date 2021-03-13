Imogene Schafer

Defiance — Imogene E. Schafer, 94, of Defiance, Ohio, passed from this life to the next on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Imogene was born to Carl Schubert and Hazel Schubert (Garrett) on December 18, 1926, in Defiance Ohio. She graduated from Ayersville High School in 1944, and International Business School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1946. Following the war, she married the love of her life, Don A. Schafer (deceased). They purchased a farm near North Creek, Ohio, and raised their family, consisting of a daughter, Kathleen Spencer (Tim, deceased), Steven (Sue), Thomas (Joan) and Gregory (Vicki).
Imogene leaves eight grandchildren: Bradley (Carol) Spencer of New Albany, Ohio; Eric (Sandra) Spencer of Springfield, Virginia; Benjamin (Thea) Spencer of Homewood, Illinois; Rachel (Brendan) Hill of Austin, Texas; Abigail (Brandon) Galeas of Covington, Kentucky; Jason (Amber) Schafer of Ayersville, Ohio; Danette (Andy) Chaffee of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan; and Chelsea Schafer of Lake of the Woods, Virginia .
Imogene also leaves eight great-grandchildren: Maison Schafer, Adisyn Schafer, Asher Hill, Madilynn Schafer, Finn Chaffee, Walter Galeas, Kamir Bartolome and Rain Bart.
During Imogene's lifetime she worked at Fitzsimmons Hospital, Denver, Colorado; was a 4-H leader; a piano teacher; a choir director for twenty-five years at North Mt. Zion Church (pianist and organist as well, after her tenure as choir director). Imogene and Don hosted three international exchange students in the 1980s - one from Finland, one from Japan and one from El Salvador.
When she lived in Florida (1987-2007), she was an active member and daycare worker at the Baptist Temple of Dundee. Since 2007 she has worshipped at First Baptist Church of Defiance. Her biggest accomplishment, of course, was the raising of her family and giving them a heritage faith and love.
A socially distanced, masked funeral service will be held at North Mt. Zion Church in Rice, Ohio, on Saturday, March 13, at 3 p.m. A time of visitation and sharing of condolences with the family will be held at the church beginning at 1 p.m. just prior to the service. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Gideons International or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.con.
