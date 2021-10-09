Napoleon — Illa Fry, 89, of Napoleon, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice.
Illa was born June 22, 1932, to Henry and Lavon (Myers) Bechstein in Swancreek Township, Fulton County, Ohio. She married Harlan John Fry on October 7, 1950, at the St. Augustine Rectory. They shared 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Illa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a master at homemaking; preparing her home for her family and friends to enjoy was her forté. She thrived at preparing and serving meals. She was a passionate baker known for creating some of the most delectable pies, cookies, breads and cakes around. She used her gifts and talents in the kitchen to benefit others — her church, St. Augustine, St. Augustine School, the Red Cross, many neighbors and most importantly, to put smiles on the faces of her grandchildren. One of her proudest honors was baking for the bishop when he visited St. Augustine. Nothing made her smile more than seeing and knowing others were happy.
She was an avid fan of sports. Watching anything from ice skating to gymnastics to football, and in particular watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities was a highlight in her day. Illa also enjoyed game shows, time spent with friends and being an accomplished housewife with ironing skills beyond compare.
Illa is survived by her four children, Thomas (Beth) Fry, Cheryl (David) Boose, Daniel (Jodi) Fry and Michele (Brett) Meyer; grandchildren, Jason (Jean) Fry, Christine (Thomas) Fields, Cindy (John) Burton, Sandy (Jason) Johnson, Christopher (Alicia) Boose, Andrew (Heather) Boose, Cassandra (Nathan) Decker, Anna (Kevin) Balash, Kevin Fry, Brittlyn Tyler, Steven (Kasey Yost) Fry, Jameson Meyer, Joseph "JJ" Meyer, Treg Meyer; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Milah Rose, Eliza, Allie, Casey, Sam, Dexter, and Alena; sister, Judith (Robert) Elling; brother, Ronald (Janet) Bechstein; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan; and sisters Elizabeth Homer, Ruth Moyer and Virginia Krieger.
Funeral Mass for Illa will be 11:30 on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the St. Augustine Ministry Center on Saturday. Interment will follow Mass in the St. Augustine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Illa's name are suggested to St. Augustine Catholic Church or St. Augustine Catholic School. Online condolences to the family may be made at rodenbergergray.com.
