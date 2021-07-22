Ilah Wagner

WABASH, Ind. — Ilah Mae Wagner, 80, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born on January 16, 1941, in Hudson, Michigan, to Robert and Cora (Bidlack) Varner.
Ilah was a 1959 graduate of Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio, and received her associate’s degree in 1995, from Ivy Tech in Kokomo, Indiana. She married Oren C. Wagner at the EUB Church in Oakwood. Ilah worked at General Tire 24 years, was the United Fund Executive Director 10 years and also worked at Wabash-Kokomo Vault and Monument, Deb’s Cleaning Service and was a tax preparer at H&R Block, all of Wabash. She was a member of the Wabash First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, gardening and flowers, vacationing in the Smokies with Oren, and especially attending her grandchildren’s events.
She is survived by her husband, Oren C. Wagner of Wabash; four children: Bradley (Debbie) Wagner of Wabash, Michelle (David) Meloy of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jeffrey (Tamara) Wagner of Leesburg, Indiana, and Jennifer Wagner of Wabash; nine grandchildren, Kody Fuller of Naples, Florida, Sabrina Wagner, U.S. Navy of Sasebo, Japan, Mary Catherine Meloy of Indianapolis, Kory Fuller of Wabash, Tabatha Wagner of Wabash, Ryne Meloy of Indianapolis, Grant Wagner of Leesburg, Addison Meloy of Indianapolis, and Zoe Ann Wagner of Leesburg; step-grandchild, Kristin Barwick U.S. Coast Guard of Boston, Massachusetts; and her step-great-grandchild, Saylor Barwick of Boston; two sisters, Annabelle Deatrick of Defiance, Ohio, and Betty (Phil) Hanenkratt of Paulding, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Rodney Scott Wagner.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. Cass Street, Wabash, with Rev. Nathan Whybrew and Pastor John Cook officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 3-7 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, and from 1-2 pm, Sunday at the church.
Preferred memorials are Wabash High School Athletic Department or Animal Shelter of Wabash County.
The memorial guest book for Ilah may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
