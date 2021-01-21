Paulding — Ida May Mielke, 94, died Monday, January 18, 2021.
She was born May 29, 1926, in Allen County, Indiana, daughter of the late Ellsworth and Edith (Barnhart) Rhodes. On July 6, 1946, she married Walter J. Mielke, who preceded her in death on April 4, 1990. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Ladies' Aid of St. John Lutheran Church. She retired in 1968 from the Paulding County Hospital as a nurse and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was an artist and painted ceramics. She was a volunteer for PASS (the former Cripple Children Society of Paulding County). She loved children and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, David (Deborah) Mielke of Paulding, Vickie (Bruce) Laukhuf of Haviland, and Cheryl Gehres, Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Donald (Dorthy) Rhodes, Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Penny, Andrew, Adam, Katie, Corey, Joe, Seth, Peter and Anna; great grandchildren: Kayla, Braden, Drew, Jacob, Max, Xander, Abe, Oliver, Evelyn, Eloise, Eda, Maya, Alex and Olivia.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Casselman; granddaughter, Adrian; son-in-law, David Gehres; sisters, Helen Kinerk, Maxine Ziegler-Kinerk and Donna Jean Stroble.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio. Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PASS (the former Crippled Children Society of Paulding County) or a charity of the donor's choice.
Friends are invited to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
