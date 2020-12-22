NORTH CREEK — Ida Mae March, 78, Continental, died at 4:18 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
She was born February 6, 1942, to the late Ivan and Agnes (Young) Wagner. On January 26, 1963, she married Gerald (Bud) March. He survives in Hicksville.
She is survived by her two daughters, Marie (Jim) Watkins of Bryan and Lisa (Jerry) Wassermann of Payne; as well as her dog, Pepper.
She had a love for children and retired as a babysitter. She was also a member of Bethel Christian Church in Arthur, Ohio.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, Ohio.
Condolences may expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
