NAPOLEON — Ian D. Reid of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at CHP hospice center of Defiance on September 21, 2021.
Ian was a beloved father, papa, brother and friend. He thoroughly enjoyed being a physical therapist, traveling and motorcycles. He deeply loved his family and all the time spent with them. As a member of the medical community, he chose to help future medical personnel by donating his body to science.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia C. Reid (Weiler), mother, Isabel L. Reid (Cooper), father, David M. Reid, and nephews, Cooper Medd Montini and Finn Alexander David Izant. He is survived by his children: Tierney (Nick) Keller, Cullen Reid, Issac Reid and Lauren Reid; and his grandchildren, Bryce and Bentley Keller. Along with his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sisters, Amy Reid, Xan Sponsellar, Lea Reid, Jyl Read and Marianne Woodruff. Along with many other family members.
Ian did not want any fuss made over him, so there will be no memorial service. Ian would just ask that you consider donating your body to science, and becoming an organ donor to help others.
