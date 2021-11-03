Hunter Panning

Napoleon — Hunter James Panning, 20, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away with his family by his side, on October 19, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Hunter was born September 1, 2001, to James Panning and Brenda Jones.
Hunter graduated from Patrick Henry High School in May of 2020 and also attended Four County Career Center where he studied automotive technology. In August of 2020, Hunter headed to college at the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was studying automotive technology with hopes of becoming a General Motors Technician. Hunter worked at Synder's Chevrolet for a year and a half prior to leaving for college and at Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Pheonix.
Hunter had a love and passion for working on cars and anything else with that had wheels and went fast. He loved his Mustangs. Hunter loved his German Shepherds, but most of all loved to be around his family and friends, including all the new friends he made as he began his college studies.
Hunter is survived by his father, James Panning, mother, Brenda (William) Griner; siblings, Timothy (Lacy) Jones, Ryan Martinez and Mackenzie Panning; nieces, Stephanie Rausch, RyaLynn Fite and Jaelynn Howe; nephew, Landon Jones; great-nephew, Troy Rausch; paternal grandmother, Margaret Taulker; and maternal grandfather, Paul Jones. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amber Martinez; paternal grandfather, Herald Panning; step-grandfather, Richard Taulker; and maternal grandmother, Emma Jones.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home,
Napoleon, on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, the family in care of the funeral home, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
