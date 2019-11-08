PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Howard Samuel Mains, 92, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Palm Harbor.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to his parents, Samuel and Jenny Mains.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia; son, Howard Michael (Kim); daughter, Virginia Louise Noll (Robert); two granddaughters, Julie Cotoio (Michael) and Natasha Nowicki; and two great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Jadeyn.
He was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Shetter.
After graduating from Turtle Creek, Pa., High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the hospital ship U.S.S. Tranquility, carrying the wounded home from Pearl Harbor. Following his Navy discharge, he worked at Westinghouse Airbrake in Pittsburgh before moving to Defiance, where he worked for General Motors for 28 years before retiring to Palm Harbor, Fla. He and his wife settled in Highland Lakes HOA Community, where he enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and the many club activities he took an active part in. Howard always had a positive attitude, loved solving problems and giving a helping hand whenever he could.
A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Palm Harbor.
