MANITOU BEACH, Mich. — Howard E. “Cy” Brodbeck, 91, Manitou Beach, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

