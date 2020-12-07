SHERWOOD — Homer L. Greear, 82, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Homer was born June 17, 1938, in Coeburn, Virginia, the son of James Howard Greear and Mossie (Harmon) Greear. Homer went to Dungannon, Va., School in Coeburn, Va. Homer was a wonderful husband, great provider, and awesome Dad and Papaw. He loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved spending time with them all. He was liked and loved by many and loved to tell jokes too.
On June 23, 1962, he married Marilyn Relyea, and she survives. Homer worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance for 30 years and then Defiance City Schools until retirement. Homer loved sports and loved rooting on our hometown team “Fairview Apaches.” He loved yard work and tinkering with things.
He adored all his grandchildren, Lindsay Schulte, Chad Lantow, Justin Lantow, Jackie Hendershot, Mandi (Kevin) Jones, Malorie (Ben) Schroeder, Lindsey (Bobby) Kistler, Chelsea (Mike) Clarke, Emily Greear, Tiffany (Kevin) Crites, Kalynn (Aaron) Snyder, Tiffany (Josh) Kenyon. He adored all his great-grandchildren, Bella Schulte, Krandon Crites, Leetim Crites, Evie Snyder, Holdyn Snyder, Bently Snyder, Chloe Snyder, Lorelie (Harper) Greear, Chloe Mitchell, Talan Mckinley, Xander Schroeder, Cameron Kenyon, Tymberlee Kenyon, Zaxton Kenyon, Corvin Kistler and Riley Kistler.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn of Sherwood Ohio; four children, Deb (Lee) York, Julie (Don) Padgett of Ardmore, Tenn., Duane (Lisa) Greear of Ottawa, Ohio, and Steve Greear of Napoleon, Ohio; brother, Paul (Shirley) Greear of Coeburn, Va.; sister, Thelma Greear of Coeburn, Va.; plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Melissa Greear; brothers, Roy Greear, Troy Greear, WR Greear and Claude Greear in infancy; sister, Frankie Greear; and nephews, Russell Greear and Randy Greear.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be at Schafer Funeral Home in Defiance on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Cemetery services will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Riverview Memorial Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. We will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Preferred memorials to Fairview Athletic Department, Sherwood, Ohio; or Defiance Athletic Department, Defiance, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
