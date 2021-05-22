Homer Garza

Garza

HOUSTON, Texas—Homer Garza entered into the loving arms of the Lord on May 6, 2021, at the age of 66 years old surrounded by his family after losing his battle to cancer.

He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on September 15, 1954, to Morris Garza and Felipa Garza.

He dedicated his life to his family and being the best grandfather he could be. He loved going on vacations with his family and found happiness in working on his 1965 Chevelle.

He is preceded in death by his parents Morris and Felipa Garza and his brother Max Garza.

Homer is survived by his loving wife Ninfa Garza, his daughter Jasmine Mendez and her husband Richard Mendez, his grandchildren Lillian Mendez, Jacob Mendez, Jonathan Mendez, Victoria Mendez and Michael Mendez, his sisters Mary Stier, Gina Ridgeway, Lena Cabot and brother Joesph Garza.

To plant a tree in memory of Homer Garza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load entries