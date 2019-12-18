Holly Thompson

GROVER HILL – Holly J. Thompson, 43, of Grover Hill, died at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born February 24, 1976, in Defiance, to Wesley and Debbie (Mays) Ratliff. Her father is deceased, her mother survives in Grover Hill. On November 18, 1995, she married David Thompson and he survives in Grover Hill.
Also surviving are three children, Kayla (Zak) Sullivan of Continental, Cory (Nicki) Thompson of Paulding, and Alex (Kyle) Ratliff of Defiance; two grandchildren, Brooklynn Sullivan and Payton Sullivan; a brother, Mark (Holly) Ratliff of Defiance; a sister, Myra (Judd) Parrett of Oakwood; grandmother, Garnett Mays; and her beloved dog, Dixie Lou.
She also was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Ratliff; grandfather, Russell Mays; and a brother, Larry Russell.
Holly was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township. Burial will follow in Auglaize Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday, December 21, 2019, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Grover Hill Fire Department and EMS. Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.