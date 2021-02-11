Napoleon — Holleen "Holly" Niese, 32, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away February 8, 2021.
She was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on October 17, 1988, to Paul Marshall and Tonnia Carter. Holly married Matthew Niese on September 30, 2017, in Florida, Ohio.
Holly is a 2007 graduate of Holgate High School, attended the University of Findlay and graduated cum laude with a degree from Northwest State Community College in early childhood development. Holly was a member of Family Christian Center of Defiance. She enjoyed cheerleading, band and 4H during her high school years. Holly liked to explore museums and the Toledo Zoo, as well as spending time with her family. In 2009, her cherished daughter, Evelyn, was born and was her whole world. Holly also like to read, was always learning new things and was passionate about pro-life.
Holly leaves behind her loving husband, Matthew A. Niese; daughter, Evelyn Blandy; father, Paul (Beth) Marshall; mother, Tonnia Carter-Marshall; sisters, Honesty (Chris) Belcher, Alicia Parker and Bryna Marshall; brother, Logan Marshall; stepbrothers, Max (Amy) Delgado and Marc (Dajia) Delgado; stepsister, Sacha (Brian) Thebolt; maternal grandparents, Anthony (Marilyn) Carter; paternal grandparents, Dale (Carol) Marshall; parents-in-law, Steve (Robin) Niese; sister-in-law, Megan(Mike) Zayti; and Matt's grandparents, Tom (Shirley) Niese Grabowski, and Norma Lusk.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Alma Tyo.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Evie's education or the Evelyn H. Launder Founders Fund for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Triple Negative Research Foundation, or the breast Cancer Research Foundation. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.