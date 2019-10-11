WAUSEON — Holly Marie (Rettig) Jones, 28, Wauseon, Ohio, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fulton County Hospital from complications of leukemia.
Holly was born September 4, 1991, in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 2009 graduate of Napoleon High School. She worked as a server at the Log Cabin.
Holly lived life to the max! She was always a thrill seeker and loved to experience life, whether it be bungee jumping or sky diving. She had a strong will, great sense of humor and a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Jones; parents, David (Judy) Rettig; children, Landon, Quentin, Isabella Jurgensen and Hayden Jones; brother, James (Leigh Ann) Rettig; sister, Dana (James) Catrell; and paternal grandparents, Don (Lois) Rettig.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to benefit her children c/o David Rettig. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
