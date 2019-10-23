Hollis H. Garmyn, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
Born in Paulding, Ohio, on January 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Derck) Bissell. She married Theodore "Ted" Garmyn on February 7, 1953, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Antwerp High School.
Holly was a life-long farm wife and rural postal carrier for 18 years in Defiance and Napoleon. She was the first female sub at the Defiance Post Office. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church in Defiance, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and charter member of CL of C 199. Holly was a member of the Tiffin Township Friendship Club, Adams and Tiffin Township Homemakers Club, First Families of Paulding County, and the Ohio Genealogy Club. Holly also loved watching the Cleveland Indians.
Holly was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her family. Surviving are her sons, Gregory (Joan) of Hicksville, Ohio, and William (Sue) of Defiance; grandchildren, Theresa (Weston) Walters of Hicksville, Dr. Andrea Garmyn of Lubbock, Texas, Dr. Erin Garmyn of Toledo, Ohio, Lindsay (Adam) Baker of Defiance, and Jonathan (Staci) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; great-grandson Reid Baker; and her sister, Roma Stronach of San Diego, Calif.
Preceding her in death where her children, Sharon and Timothy, in infancy; and sisters, LaVonne Smith and Phyllis Landis.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South (formerly Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home) and also for one hour prior to the service at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Altar Rosary Society or American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.