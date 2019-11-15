NAPOLEON — Hildagard Mielke, 88, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born on May 28, 1931, to Herman C. and Helene (Marx) Miller of Henry County, Ohio. She was baptized in the Lutheran church on June 14, 1931, and confirmed into the church on March 25, 1945. She married Robert Harmon who preceded her in death in 1974 and then married Arthur E. Mielke who also preceded her in death in 1989. She was a dedicated member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon.
Hildagard worked at Campbell’s Soup Company for thirty-four years. She was very active in the Stephen Ministry. She was especially committed to her faith and inspired others with it. She will be remembered for her secret sugar toast recipe that she would always make for her grandchildren. She was a very practical person with a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: David Harmon of Vinton, Richard “Ric” (Peggy) Harmon of Wauseon, Terry (Angie Stacy) Harmon of Napoleon, Linda Urbina of Defiance, Janet (Ken Taylor) Harmon of West Unity, and Robert Mielke of Napoleon; eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Helen (Dale) Schaechterle, Lorena (Dale) Thatcher and Katherine Kolodziejczyk.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman C. and Helene (Marx) Miller, husbands, Robert Harmon and Arthur E. Mielke; sons, Ralph and Michael Harmon, and siblings, Eldor Miller, Norman Miller and Luella Helmke. She is also proceeded in death by her close and dear friend, Carolyn Greenhagen.
Visitation for Hildagard will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon. Funeral Services will take place Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Rev. Peter Marcis and Rev. Logan Scheiwe. Burial will immidately follow at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Hildagard’s memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Friends are invited to share a memory of Hildagard and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
