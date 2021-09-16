Hilario Castillo

Fort Wayne — Hilario Miguel Castillo, age 41, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Monday September 13, 2021.
He was born on February 10, 1980, in Defiance, Ohio, to Hilario and Cecilia Castillo (Sanchez). On May 5, 2018, he married the love of his life, Crystal McCann in Woodburn, Indiana. He worked as a manager for Buffalo Wild Wings and Bob Evans, where he was well loved and respected by his coworkers. Hilario loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds, poker games with his family, and going to the casino. He especially enjoyed going on vacations with his wife and daughter, preferably somewhere warm and sunny. Hilario was very family oriented and adored his niece, Lucia and his dogs, Brooklin and Franklin. Family and friends will remember him most for his great sense of humor, contagious laugh, and his charming personality that made him loved by all.
Hilario is survived by his wife, Crystal Castillo of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister, Michelle (Kevin) Ross of Bryan, Ohio; mother-in-law, Sindy McCann of Fort Wayne, Indiana; niece, Lucia Roma Valle; step-daughter, Autum Buss; step-nephews, Jack and Harry Ross, and his beloved dog, Brooklin. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hilario and Cecilia Castillo Jr.; grandparents, Hilario and Margaret Castillo Sr., and Miguel and Elevinia Sanchez; uncles, Rick Castillo and Raul Sanchez, and his fur baby and best friend, Franklin. Visitation will be 11 a.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 East Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 with Pastor Dan Bellinger officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 9-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Humane Fort Wayne (https://humanefw.org/) in memory of Hilario. A memorial service will also be held in Defiance, Ohio at a later date. For additional information and to view Hilario's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
