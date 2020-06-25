Herbert Urdiales

Herbert John Urdiales, 47, Defiance, died in Defiance on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Herbie was born February 19, 1973, in Defiance, to Diane Mullen Urdiales. He was adopted by Arturo and Lilly Urdiales. He graduated from Holgate High School in 1991. He was a train conductor for CSX. Herb enjoyed sports in general, but specifically basketball and MMA fighting. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his AA family. He was a member of Hebron Ministries, Defiance.
He is survived by his only child, Brittni Urdiales, Defiance; girlfriend, Danielle Kolb, Defiance; and siblings, Cynthia Camacho, Danielle Cagle and Robert Urdiales. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave, Defiance, with Pastor Vincent Cantu officiating. The arrangements have been entrusted with the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
