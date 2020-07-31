NEY — Herbert L. Retcher, 75, Ney, passed away suddenly Sunday, March 22, 2020, in his residence.
Herb was born August 21, 1944, in Malinta, Ohio, the son of the late Harold W. and Virginia J. (Cramer) Retcher. He was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School. He married Alice Faye McKelvey on November 4, 1967, in Montpelier, Ohio, and she survives. A self-employed farmer, Herb was a supervisor at Ney Oil Company for 47 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Ney United Methodist Church, where he formerly served on the church board and as a trustee. He served as a Washington Township trustee for 36 years, retiring in 2016. Herb was also active in the Fairview Young Farmers, helping organize the first Pork Producers stand at the Defiance County Fair.
He was a former president of the Defiance County Fair Board. Herb also served on the Defiance County Economic Development Committee. He enjoyed building anything, houses, additions and things of that nature. He especially like to construct tractors at the Farmer Equipment Center. Herb had a deep love for his family and enjoyed following them in their academic and athletic endeavors.
Surviving are his wife, Faye; three children, Errick (Anne) Retcher of Ney, Sheila (Matt) McGill of Bryan and Mathew (Candi) Retcher of Ney; six grandchildren, Ethan Retcher, Marissa Retcher, Rhett McGill, Hoyt McGill, Chyanne Retcher and Brody Retcher; one brother, Bill Retcher of Coldwater, Michigan; and one sister, Joan E. Retcher of Ney. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends for Herbert L. Retcher will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Defiance County Fairgrounds, Hicksville, underneath the grandstands. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, with Rev. Ron Adkins II officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Social distancing will be observed and the family request those attending wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the Washington Township Cemetery Fund, Defiance County Senior Fair Board or the charity of the donor’s choice.
During this time, you can express your condolences and memories with the family through the website at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
