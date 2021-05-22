Herbert Repp

Hicksville — Herbert H. Repp, 92, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville.
Herb was born December 25, 1928, in Warsaw, Indiana, son of the late Charles B. and Ada B. (Oswald) Repp. He was a 1946 graduate of Pioneer High School, Pioneer, Ohio. Herb married Mary E. Close on June 26, 1949, in Pioneer, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2009. Herb worked for Ohio Gas Company for over 30 years, retiring as a District Manager in 1988. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville, and was also involved in the Hicksville Rotary Club for 50 plus years, Methodist Men and Hicksville Athletic Boosters. Herb enjoyed spending time with his family, spending time at their family cabin in Canada and planting trees.
Surviving are his three children, Jeffrey Repp of Hicksville, Ohio, Philip (Jennifer) Repp of Portage, Michigan, and Cynthia (Rick) Subtirelu of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Repp, Stuart Repp, Ian (Jennifer) Repp, Nicholas (Molly) Subtirelu, Lisa (Matt) Schlumbohm, and John Subtirelu; five great-grandchildren, Cale, Crosby, Ethan and Austin Repp, Emmett Schlumbohm, and Madisyn Schlumbohm, who is due in the next two weeks. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; two sisters, Lois Slagle and Elizabeth Douglass; and three brothers, Harold Slagle, Merlin Slagle and Richard Repp Sr.
Visitation for Herbert H. Repp will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 West High St, Hicksville, OH 43526 from 1-2:30 p.m. Funeral Services for Herb will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. in the church, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending visitation or services need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, 121 West High St, Hicksville, OH 43526.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
