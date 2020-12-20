LAKE SENECA — Henry J. Huner, 95, Lake Seneca, formerly of Archbold, passed away at Fountain Park Assisted Living Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020.
Henry was born October 10, 1925, in Freedom Township, Henry County, to Albert and Luella (Watchman) Huner. He attended St John’s Lutheran Church and school and Ridgeville School and worked on the family farm until serving in the Army during World War II. On December 15, 1949, he married Irene Arps at St John’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. George Massel officiating. Irene passed away in 1980. In 1982, he married Dorothy Boynton of Archbold at St Martin’s Lutheran Church.
Following his Army service, Henry attended watchmaking school in Cleveland. He operated the service department as watchmaker for 12 years at Oats Jewelry and then Thompson Jewelry in Napoleon. He moved to Archbold in 1959 and bought Kluepfel Jewelry and operated this store as watchmaker and jeweler for 30 years with Irene and then Dorothy at his side, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Archbold Commercial Club, the Watchmakers-Clockmakers Association of Ohio and the International Jewelers Association. He was a member of St Martin’s Lutheran Church. Through retirement, Henry and Dorothy spent many good years wintering in Leesburg, Fla., and the rest of the year at Lake Seneca in Montpelier.
Preceding him in death were wife, Irene; father and mother, Albert and Luella; brothers, Raymond and Harold; son, Dennis; stepdaughter, Mary Louise; stepgranddaughter, Laurette; an infant daughter and an infant grandson.
Henry is survived by wife, Dorothy of Bryan; brother, Lee (Leona) of Wauseon; daughter, Debra (John) Starr of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kristen of Philadelphia, Michael of Cincinnati, Kimberly of West Unity, Alex of Atlanta, Katie of Seattle; stepgrandchildren, Sheri of Montpelier, Danny of West Unity, Jeanette of West Unity; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Bummer the cat.
Public graveside service will be held Sunday, December 27, at 1 p.m. at Wauseon Union Cemetery with Pastor Paul Reichert of St Martin’s Lutheran Church officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
