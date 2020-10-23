Henrietta Brown

NORTH CREEK — Henrietta C. Brown, 100, North Creek, died at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born August 13, 1920, in Putnam County, Ohio, to the late Lewis J. and Elizabeth (Kamphaus) Wehri. On August 29, 1939, she married Nelson Brown, who preceded her in death on March 10, 2002.
Henrietta is survived by her sons, Robert (Rita) Brown of Lima, Donald (Connie) Brown of McComb and Ron (Janet) Brown of Miller City; five grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 16 great-stepgrandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by three brothers, Alex, Wilfred and Wendelin Wehri; and a daughter-in-law, Helen Brown.
Henrietta was a seamstress, she met many friends through her work. She enjoyed playing bingo and euchre. Henrietta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, and its Altar Rosary.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Creek. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with a scripture service at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or the Meadows of Ottawa. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
