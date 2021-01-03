Helen Zedaker

NEW BAVARIA — Helen Joan Zedaker, 83, New Bavaria, died early Sunday morning, January 3, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate.
Her Legacy… Helen was born December 18, 1937, to George and Margaret Shock in Lima. In 1956, she graduated from Defiance High School. On February 23, 1957, she married Richard M. Zedaker Jr. in Bryan, Ohio. She was a full-time domestic engineer; although she worked for Four County for five years, city maintenance for eight years and Reed Lines for eight years.
Her Family… Helen is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Deb (Don) Messer, Holgate; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Tom Kaczynski; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Shock. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George Zedaker; daughters, Heidi Theisen and Tammy Wright; and her brother, William Shock.
Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from noon-2 p.m., with the celebration of Helen’s life at 2 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in Brunersburg Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.