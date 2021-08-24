Helen Winchester

Oakwood — Helen J. Winchester, 82, of Oakwood, died at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 27, 1940, in Oakwood to the late Leo and Beulah (Grimes) Winchester.
Helen is survived by two nephews: Paul (Veronica) Winchester, of Oakwood and Marlin (Brenda) Winchester, of Toledo; six great-nieces; four great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Barb Winchester, of Antwerp.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Winchester.
Helen was a retired teacher at Paulding Exempted Village Schools. She volunteered at Grace Bible Church in Defiance. Helen donated to multiple charities and was always willing to help others in need. She loved to laugh, eat ice cream and caring for cats. Helen enjoyed playing dominoes, visiting with friends and former teachers. She collected elephants and glass rooster figurines.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with John McKay officiating. Burial will follow at Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.