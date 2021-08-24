Oakwood — Helen Spitnale, 94, of Oakwood, died at 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her residence in Palmetto, Florida.
She was born on September 18, 1926, in Oakwood to the late Clifford and Gertrude (Fuller) Keck. On June 8, 1947, she married George Spitnale, he preceded her in death on April 13, 2011.
Helen is survived by four children: Daniel (Janet) Spitnale of Defiance, Dean (Gail) Spitnale of Berlin, Connecticut, David (Carla) Spitnale of Palmetto, Florida, and Sue (Charles) Guyer Jr. of Kokomo, Indiana; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by two grandsons, Troy and Nick Spitnale; a brother, Keith Keck; and a sister, Marilyn Spitnale.
Helen attended Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood. She was a retired teacher for Continental Local Schools.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., and again on Saturday one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Oakwood, OH 45873.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
