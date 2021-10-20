Helen Parrish

Continental — Helen L. Parrish, 94, of Continental, passed away peacefully at 2:14 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
Helen was born at home on June 24, 1927, to the late Bert and Grace (Bobenmyer) Fitzwater. On July 4, 1945, she married Richard R. "Dick" Parrish, who affectionately referred to her as his "queen." After 72 years of marriage, Dick preceded her in death in 2016.
Helen is survived by three children, Douglas (Glola) Parrish, Pamela (Joseph) Morisy and James (Terri) Parrish. She was a proud Nana to seven grandchildren: Carrie (Justin) Waid, Kendra (Todd) Clementz, David Parrish, Elizabeth (Milan) Patel, Kathleen Morisy, Andrew (Lindsay) Parrish and Rachel (Daniel) Dalton. She loved her five great-grandchildren, Ally, Brayden, Sam, Maya and Dylan.
Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Hersh and Erma Feeney and a brother, Walter Fitzwater.
Helen was an active homemaker throughout her life. She also kept book for their business, Parrish Motors. She was involved in many church, school and community activities. Helen was a talented musician, playing both the organ and piano. She played for church services, as well as many wedding, funerals and other events when called upon. Helen loved a good card game. She was loved by all for her sweet, kind spirit.
She was a member of the Dupont Church of the Brethren, Paulding County Gideon's Auxiliary, John Paulding Historical Society, Gleaners Oakwood Arbor and the Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary.
Helen's funeral service was at 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Dupont Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation was Wednesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the church. The arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully asks that masks be worn during the visitation and/or service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glenn Park of Defiance for their loving and caring support over the last four years and to Elara Caring Hospice for the special care given to Helen during her last days.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International, Fresh Encounters Woods or to Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
