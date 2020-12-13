ANTWERP — Helen Eleanor Miller, 90, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at The Gardens of Paulding.
She was born in Paulding County, Ohio, on February 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Maude (Ganger) and Carl Steele. Eleanor worked at Dana Weatherhead for 30 years and was member of Antwerp United Methodist Church. Eleanor was fun loving, friendly person. Her warm smile and wit lightened any situation. She was fantastic at fishing and could 'out-fish' anyone on the trip. She was also an avid bowler and Ohio State fan.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Sue LaFountain, Kay (Barry) Stoller, Gary (Tonya) Huss, Lisa (Tony) Keegan and Brent Miller; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor also was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, whom she married June 25, 1971; son-in-law, John LaFountain; siblings, Ora, Doris, Claris, Carlos, Lester, Maxellen, Anna Ruth and Mary Jane; two grandsons and one great-grandson.
She will be laid to rest privately.
Memorials may be mailed directly to The Gardens activity fund, 199 Road 103, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
