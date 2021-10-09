Helen Kornblum

GOSHEN, Ind. — Helen L. Kornblum, 100, passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home.

She was born Nov. 21, 1920, in Melrose, Ohio, to Joseph and Lela (Smith) Sheely.

Helen is survived by two grandchildren, Susan (Dallas) Carroll, Bristol and Rodney (Kari) Guilliam, LaGrange; three great-grandchildren, Tristan Carroll, and Brianna and Alex Guilliam; a sister, Betty Marsh, Continental, Ohio, and a step-son, Mark (Helen) Kornblum, St. Louis, Missouri.

She married Roger Guilliam in January 1943, and Elmer Kornblum in June 1975.

Along with her parents, she was preceded by both her husbands; a son, Douglas Guilliam and a step-son, John Kornblum.

She graduated from Oakwood High School, Oakwood, Ohio, and was a charter member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of the Women’s Club and Quester’s Club. She attended First Baptist Church, Elkhart.

Helen worked at Jean Lee Originals and at Goshen Hospital in admitting.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.

A private burial will take place in Rock Run Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial donations in Helen’s memory may be given to Center for Hospice Care or First Baptist Church, Elkhart, for the Christian Lights Sunday School Class.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Kornblum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

