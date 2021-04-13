Toledo — Helen (Gump) Bassett-Sensabaugh, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
Helen was born on August 12, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, daughter of the late R.T. Gump and Helen C. Richards. She graduated from Hicksville High School in 1966. Helen first married Gerald Bassett, and he proceeded her in death. She then married Dale Sensabaugh, and he also preceded her in death. Helen worked as a home health aide for over 30 years, and worked as a property manager in Youngstown, Ohio, prior to moving to Toledo. In her free time, she loved to paint ceramics and call her sister Sheryl on the phone to check in. Helen was an avid animal lover, especially to her cats and dog.
She is survived by her sister, Sheryl Seevers of Hicksville, Ohio; two step-sisters, Debbie and Helen; one step-brother, Bump; and two nephews, Jim Seevers of Northwood, Ohio, and Bob Jr. of Edgerton, Ohio. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her step-sister, Tammy.
Graveside Services for Helen (Gump) Bassett-Sensabaugh will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:30am at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Helen to make memorial contributions to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.