CONTINENTAL — Helen G. Good, 89, Continental, died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born September 4, 1930, in Continental, to the late Ray B. and Mary M. (Schafer) Thompson. On April 26, 1947, she married Walter J. Good, and he died October 23, 1996.
Survivors include two sons, Richard (Linda) Good of Leesburg, Fla., and Jeffery (Debra) Good of Continental; a daughter-in-law, Evelyn Good of Delta; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and seven great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Michael Good; a granddaughter, Melanie Good Lehman; and two sisters, Josephine Hill and Sarah Jane Baldwin.
Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, and the United Methodist Women.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, with Rev. Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
