Services for Helen C. Fenter were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Organist was Veronica Steyer. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Fenter, Doug Fenter, Jason Fenter, Erik Fenter, Ed Bennett, Mark Bennett, Scott Bennett and Jonathon Bennett. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

