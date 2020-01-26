CONTINENTAL — Helen L. Beverly, 89, Continental, died at 6:44 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
She was born September 19, 1930, in Fostoria, to the late Leo “Happy” B. and Goldie T. (Friend) Mansfield.
She is survived by two children, Rick (LuAnn) Beverly of McComb and Mary Lou (David) Heaston of Archbold; three grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Heaston, Alison (fiancée Taylor Reardon) Beverly and Emily (Brandon) Franklin; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Mansfield of Continental.
Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, John Mansfield and an infant brother, Charles E. Mansfield.
Helen retired June 15, 1996, after 38 years from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Ottawa, where she had been a purchasing agent. She was a member of North Mount Zion Church, Continental. She loved spending time with her family and playing Hand and Foot cards. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word finds.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in North Mount Zion Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Mount Zion Church, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.