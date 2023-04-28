Hazel Kleinhenn

NAPOLEON — Hazel Grace Kleinhenn, 97, of Napoleon, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her children at Genacross Lutheran Campus in Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born on September 26, 1925, to the late James and Elizabeth (Hartoon) Doan in Defiance, Ohio. On October 21, 1944, she married Harry L. Kleinhenn who preceded her in death on September 4, 1966.
Hazel was a member of Defiance VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary and always supported our veterans. She worked for several years as the head cook for Defiance Hospital and also worked at the former Flamingo Restaurant in Defiance. She enjoyed bird-watching and traveling, especially to Tennessee. Hazel loved spending time with her family and she never met a stranger.
Hazel will be sadly missed by her children, Rebecca Snyder of Napoleon, Susan (Steve) Deany of Deshler, Jim Kleinhenn and Tom Kleinhenn, both of Defiance, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Wolfrum and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Henry County Humane Society or any Veteran charity. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
