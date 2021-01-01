Hazel Dietrich

WILLIAMS CENTER — Hazel M. Dietrich, 93, Williams Center, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Hazel was born May 5, 1927, in Hillsdale County, Michigan, the daughter of the late Glen and Harriet (Merrifield) Lautermilch. She married Seymour H. Dietrich on December 2, 1955, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 1990. Hazel was a caring wife and mother, caring for the needs of her family. She was a member of the Williams Center United Methodist Church, as well as the Ladies Aide of the church. Hazel was a member of the former Williams Center Community Organization. Hazel volunteered her time as a 4-H advisor. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, knitting and reading. She loved the time she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three children, Steven (Peg) Dietrich of Sidney, Ohio, Lucinda (Steve) Lau of Rochester, New York, and Lisa (Jeffery) McCoy of Ney, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Kyle) Van Sandt, Chris (Kate) Dietrich, Lilly Bloomberg, Jarod Lau, Isabella Lau, Nikki (Tyler) Johnson, Nathan McCoy and Jonathan McCoy; two great-grandchildren, Mckenna and Finn; one brother, Junior Lautermilch of Bryan, Ohio; two sisters, Alice Zoll of Defiance, Ohio, and Millie Root of Quincy, Michigan.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Seymour Dietrich; three brothers, Louis Lautermilch, Marion Lautermilch and Paul Lautermilch; and two sisters, Opal Brown and Grace Davis.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold private family services. Interment will take place in Williams Center Cemetery, Williams Center. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
The family asks those remembering Hazel to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
