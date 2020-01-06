Harry H. Sisco, 99, Defiance, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born July 6, 1920, to Henry and Clara (Hammon) Sisco in Defiance, Ohio. Harry married Evelyn (Schultz) on August 31, 1940, who preceded him in death on February 4, 1999. He was the owner/operator of Sisco Construction Company. Harry attended Defiance Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and reading his Bible.
Harry is survived by his sons, Roger (Linda) Sisco of Stryker and Bruce (Sue) Sisco of Defiance; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and his sister, Marion Roehrig of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Sisco; wife, Evelyn Sisco; brothers, Albert, Earl, Robert and Charles Sisco; sisters, Mamie Kleinhan, Cleora Richards and Henrietta Rapp; and his son, Harry Sisco Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
