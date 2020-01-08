Funeral services were held for Harry H. Sisco Sr. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home. Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiated. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Joe Sisco, Josh Sisco, John Sisco, Devon Pearson, Eric Gerber, Colby Carroll, Tom Gimperling and Max Gimperling. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Sisco, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries