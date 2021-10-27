Defiance — Harry L. Fry, age 89, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born on August 30, 1932, to the late Ralph and Lavina (Walz) Fry in Defiance, Ohio. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1951.
On June 18, 1961, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Huff) Fry, who survives in Defiance. Harry was a member of First Church of God where he served as an usher for over 50 years. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ajax during the Korean War. He was a life member of Defiance VFW Post 3360.
Harry worked as a water meter reader for the City of Defiance for 34 years, retiring in 1989. He took pride in his work, always had a smile to share and never met a stranger. He played basketball, football, softball and was an avid bowler, rolling a perfect 300 game while bowling with the Defiance Church League. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and attending as many sporting events of his beloved nieces and nephews as he could.
Harry will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy, special nephews and nieces and their families: Darrel (April) Rock of Sherwood, Marc (Kim) Landis of Texas, Fred (Sharon) Fry of Toledo, Paul (Everlly) Fry of Defiance, Shellie (Marv) Brown of Defiance, Kristy Smith of Anderson, Indiana, Carol (Charlie) Edwards of Defiance, Mary (Ron) Comden of Defiance, and Nancy (Bob) Bradford of North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl, Harold and Raymond Fry, and his sisters, Edith Brown and Esther Fender.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at First Church of God, with an additional hour of visitation at the church from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Larry Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to First Church of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.