FLORIDA — Harry “Bud” Durham, 79, Florida, Ohio, passed away suddenly January 7, 2021, at his winter home in Frostproof, Florida.
He was born July 3, 1941, to Henry and Mildred (Wagner) Durham. He was a 1959 graduate of Florida High School where he played basketball and baseball. On March 23, 1963, he married Rose Marie Rettig. Bud and Rose Marie were blessed with two children, Kathy (Jeff) Miller of Brownsburg, Ind., and Michelle (Steve) Hunt of San Jose, Calif.
Family time was especially important to him. He taught his grandchildren to drive his golf cart, play ping pong and was happy when they beat him. His cat “Jasper” was always on his lap. Bud worked for 25 years at Hudson Feed. He, along with his wife, owned Bud’s Pick-Up Service for 34 years.
After retirement, he loved to travel in his motorhome. He was a 53-year member of the Florida-Flatrock Fire Department serving as chief for seven years. He was a 4H-advisor for the Florida Sod Busters. Bud was a member of St. John’s UCC, Holgate, where he served as Sunday school superintendent and elder. He served the village of Florida as a councilman and was “Santa” for many children.
Surviving are his wife, Rose Marie; children, Kathy and Michelle; and grandchildren, Annie and Ellie Hunt and Kael and Erin Miller. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Kenneth Durham.
Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will take place at the Florida Cemetery with honors from the Florida-Flatrock Fire Department. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shalom Food Pantry. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
