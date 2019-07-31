CONTINENTAL — Harold Frank Scott, 75, Continental, died at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1944, in Continental, to the late John and Pauline (Ranes) Scott. On January 31, 1964, he married Sharon G. Humphreys, who died March 3, 2014.
He is survived by three children, Kevin Scott, Eric Scott and Chad Scott, all of Continental; six grandchildren, Brandon J. Scott, Kaylee R. Eitniear, Mirissa A. Wisener, Darcy P. Scott, Ryan F. Scott and Christopher S. Scott; six great-grandchildren, Zayden Scott, Ava Moran, Jayce Wisener, Bexleigh Wisener, Evangeline Scott and Bowan Edwards; and two brothers, Richard Scott of Payne and Freddie Scott of Continental.
He also was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jayden Scott; nine sisters, Lucille Axson, Ellen Shaw, Esther Grubb, Flossie Chapman, Florence Collins, Mina Mae Scott, Maggie Carpenter, Violet Rupert and Martha Syndram; and three brothers, Robert, Charles and Darrold Scott.
Harold was retired from Philips ECG, formerly of Ottawa. He loved pitching horseshoes, and the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.