PAULDING — Harold A. Phlipot, 89, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Gardens of Paulding.
He was born June 26, 1930, in Paulding, the son of the late Raymond E. and Hazel M. (Copsey) Phlipot. On February 26, 1952, he married Dorothy S. Wickstandt, who preceded him in death on June 15, 2011. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, and a life member of VFW Post 587. He retired in 1982 from Navistar International Harvester and was a driver for the Paulding County Senior Center.
He is survived by his children, Karen (Jerry) Bortel, Patti (Jim) Bissell, Kevin (Lori) Phlipot, all of Paulding; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Alt of London, Ohio, and Laura Pease, Paulding.
He also was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Bissell; siblings, Jerry, Howard, Earl “Zeb,” Lawrence, Ruth Schneider, Christine Laker, Helen Coil, Mable Philpot, and an infant brother, Terry.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding, with military graveside rites. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, from 2-8 p.m. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Masses or Community Health Professionals Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
