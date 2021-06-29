Defiance — Harold L. Walters, age 88, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
He was born on July 29, 1932, to the late Harold and Lois (Trietch) Walters in Holgate, Ohio. On October 24, 1979, he married Linda (Mansfield) Walters who survives.
Harold worked for many years at Johns Manville's downtown plant in Defiance until he relocated to Shelbyville, Indiana, where he worked for Knauf Insulation. He then moved to Chicago and retired from Specialty Products Inc., in 1995. He loved traveling internationally and all over the U.S., and had been to 48 states. In his leisure time he enjoyed genealogy and bowling. Harold never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, and he loved telling stories, and joking around. He treasured his time spent with family.
Harold will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Walters of Defiance, his four daughters, Terri Balzer, Kim (Rich) Reed, and Kelli (Scot) Tuttle, all of Bryan, Ohio, and Toni (D.J.) Ogilvie of Salem, Ohio. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, his brother, Tom Mann of Flint, Texas, and sister, Lana (Steve) Warner of Tualatin, Oregon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Roger Walters, two brothers, Rex Walters and Neil Mann, and his sister, Kay Knoblach.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South , Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
