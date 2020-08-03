Harold Kunesh

Harold J. Kunesh, 89, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1931, to George and Agnes (Hesselschwardt) Kunesh in Defiance, Ohio. On November 5, 1949, he married Nancy (Paxton) Kunesh, who preceded him in death on June 30, 2019.
Harold was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Marysdale, UAW Local 211 and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement in 1981. Harold was proud to be a local farmer for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, reading and playing cards. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Harold is survived by his two daughters, Laura Buchholz of Defiance, and Jane (John) Meyer of Toledo, and two sons, Mark (Pam) Kunesh, and Bruce Kunesh, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, David (Diana) Kunesh of Defiance; and his sisters, Veronica “Ronnie” (Erv) Hastedt of Mark Center, Ohio, Elizabeth “Betty” Romes of Sherwood, and Mary Jane (Larry) Delarber of Troy, Ohio.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Matthew Kunesh, Stephen Kunesh and Joseph Kunesh in infancy; his brother, Charles Kunesh; and son-in-law, Ken Buchholz.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Marysdale. A Rosary service will be at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the Mass at Marysdale Catholic Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church or Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
