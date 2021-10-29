Harold Knepley

Napoleon — Harold Marvin Knepley, 91, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
He was born on May 7, 1930, in Flatrock Township, Henry County, Ohio, to Arthur and Inez (Robinson) Knepley. Harold married Marilyn Anna Homan on September 13, 1953, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Harold was a lifelong farmer from a very early age. He liked playing cards with his family and friends. He and Marilyn enjoyed Western square dancing for many years and traveling when they could. Harold also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marilyn; children, Susan (Duane) VonDeylen, Steve (Sandra) Knepley and Shelley (Mike) VonDeylen; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Knepley and sister, Norma Kessler.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
