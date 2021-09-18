MONTREAL, Quebec — Hannah Leigh Goeken, 36, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, passed away on September 11, 2021, after a long illness and recent nine-month hospital stay. She maintained her courageous spirit and continued to fight bravely while enduring the restrictions COVID brought to this world.
Hannah was born July 5, 1985, in Peoria, Illinois, to Stanley and Sandy Goeken. She graduated from Delavan High School in 2003, and studied pharmacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She was a box office manager in the concert production industry, never lost her desire to learn and enjoyed Montreal’s Parc du Mont-Royal.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Sandy (Baden) Goeken, Oswego, Illinois, and Stanley Goeken, Tremont, Illinois, partner Jason Miller of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, maternal grandmother, Elsie Goeken, Pekin, Illinois, aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, and Indiana.
Preceding Hannah in death were her maternal grandparents, Marv and Margaret Baden, paternal grandfather, Arthur Goeken, and great aunt and uncle, Norma (Baden) and Erford Smith.
Cremation has been accorded with burial and celebration service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to OSF Healthcare Foundation, note in memo “PDRC in memory of Hannah Goeken”. Mail to Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center (PDRC), 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637.
