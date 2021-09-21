LIBERTY CENTER — Gwendolyn Kay Myers was born on April 21, 1969, to Jon and Ruth Ann (Kessler) Myers. Gwen was baptized in the Liberty Center United Methodist Church. She passed into the hands of her creator on September 18, 2021.
Gwendolyn was a very special needs child. She was involved in and attended many of the MR/DD programs over the years as part of the Hope Services.
The last few years she had attended the day hab program and lived in a group home of the Filling Homes. Gwen enjoyed reading her books, being in Special Olympics, bowling and all of her activities.
She had a special love for all things regarding “cats”. She is survived by her parents, her brother Robert (Terri) and special nieces and nephew: Ashlyn, Alexa, Alec and Abigail. Gwen was a very special person.
In the end, she was welcomed into God’s open arms as a very special angel. Visitation for Gwen will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center, Ohio.
Graveside services for Gwen will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Young Cemetery, Liberty Center.
The family asked that if you are unvaccinated, please protect yourself and others by wearing a mask to all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Gwen’s honor to Filling Home of Mercy, N-160, 7729, OH-108, Napoleon, OH 43545, or Henry County Special Olympics 135 E. Maumee Ave. Napoleon, OH 43545.
Hanneman Funeral Home—Liberty Center is honored to serve Gwen’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
