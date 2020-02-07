LIBERTY CENTER — Guy “Butch” McEwen, 65, Liberty Center, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Handling arrangements is Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

Service information

Feb 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
10:00AM
Community of Christ Church
6517 Finzel Rd.
Whitehouse, OH 43571
