Defiance — Guadalupe Urbina, 88, Defiance, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 14, 1932, to the late Luciano and Petra (Trevino) Urbina in Los Fresnos, Texas. On March 4, 1965, he married Virginia (Rendon) Urbina, who preceded him in death on August 11, 2018. Guadalupe worked at General Motors for over 42 years until his retirement in 1994. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy.
Guadalupe will be sadly missed by his sons, Paul Urbina, Luciano Urbina and Pedro Urbina, all of Defiance; and his daughters, Katherine Steingass of Defiance, Rosemary Maldonado of Toledo, Ohio, and Elizabeth (Rick) Martinez of Defiance. He also leaves behind many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; his brother, David (Linda) Urbina of Brownsville, Texas; and his sisters, Maria (Camarino) Ramirez and Lyda Camacho, all of San Antonio, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Urbina; his sons, David and Guadalupe Urbina; his sister, Licha Gallegos; two brothers, Pedro and Luciano Urbina; and granddaughter, Kirsten Urbina.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services for Guadalupe will be private, with Pastor Vincent Cantu officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
