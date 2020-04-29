PAULDING — Greta Gayle Iler, 64, Paulding, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.
Greta was born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 30, 1955, a daughter of the later Catherine A. (Duerk) and Charles Raymond Lexson. She was a 1973 graduate of Defiance High School. On March 8, 1977, she married Gregory M. Iler in Defiance. He passed away in 1993.
Greta worked for many years as a medical records and billing clerk for the Columbus American Red Cross. She retired in 1998 and moved to Paulding to be closer to her family.
Her talents and creativity was boundless. She was the most caring, talented and loving mother, sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews, especially her great-niece, Olivia Day. Her friends and family will miss her terribly.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Lexson M. Iler of Paulding; sister, Sara A. Keeran of Antwerp; her cat, Mr. Ghost; nieces, nephews and many friends, including the entire Iler family.
Greta’s family will have a private visitation.
Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, N.Y. 10305; or at apdaparkinson.org.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
