ARCHBOLD — Graeme “Cracker” Lauber, 78, of Archbold, passed away in his home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Graeme had co-owned, along with his brother, Bruce, the former Lauber Manufacturing in Archbold. He had worked at the factory his entire life.
Graeme was born in Archbold on November 27, 1940, the son of Oley and Ceclia (Lehman) Lauber. On July 28, 1989, he married Gloria Rowe, and she survives. He was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. Graeme served for 35 years with the Archbold Fire Department as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened! He had three loves in his life: his family, the factory and the fire department.
Surviving besides his wife, Gloria, are children, Beth (Roger) Grime, Graeme “JR” (Linda) Lauber Jr., Sheryl (Donald) Young, Shannon (Chad) Mull and Kris Lauber; and stepchildren, Sean (Shelly) Tebeau and Alicia Stipp. He also is survived by 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bruce (Kim) Lauber. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Marleah Lauber.
Visitation for Graeme will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2019, at St. John’s Christian Church. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, also at the church, with Pastor Erich Christman and Pastor Alex Young officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. John’s Christian Church or the Archbold Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.
