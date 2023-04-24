NAPOLEON — Grace M. Schuler, 97, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate on Monday, April 24, 2023.
She was born in Hartville, Ohio, on February 16, 1936, to Ray and Bessie (Essex) Cordray. She married Charles A. Schuler on July 30, 1954. They resided in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, until his death in 1987. Grace then relocated to Napoleon, Ohio, to be closer to her family.
Grace was a member of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Napoleon. She was employed by Area Office on Aging as a receptionist for the RSVP program until she was 88 years old.
Grace is survived by her son, Charles (Marianne) Schuler of Denver, North Carolina, grandson, Scott Schuler and siblings, Steven (Linda) Skopik of Cochiti Lake, New Mexico, Dennis (Elizabeth) Skopik of Surprise, Arizona, and Paula (John) Steele of Napoleon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Cordray, mother, Bessie Skopik, step-father, Steven Skopik, husband, Charles Schuler, granddaughter, Cindy Sendziak and sisters, Alice Gibson and Ruth Rock.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon from 1-2 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Brinkman Cemetery of rural Napoleon.
Memorials in Grace's memory may be considered to St. John the Evangelist Church of Napoleon or Putnam County Hospice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Grace and to sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
